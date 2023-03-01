Milwaukee vs. Brooklyn: Super Second Half Fuels Bucks Comeback

Winners of 15 straight, the Milwaukee Bucks show no sign of stopping their victorious ways as they thumped the Brooklyn Nets in the second half to secure a 118-104 W.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo back in the starting lineup for the first quarter, Milwaukee seemed poised to feast on a still-adapting Nets team. Instead, Brooklyn was doing the eating all period long, going up 34-22 thanks to seven really rough Bucks turnovers and a 6-1 advantage in made triples. Thankfully, the Nets felt generous and wanted to even up the coughing-up-the-ball fit which helped Milwaukee maintain contact throughout the second to trail 62-52 by half. The Bucks finally got their first lead since 5-4 in the initial period late in the third quarter, with a Giannis-less lineup getting them over the hump to take a 91-85 advantage into the fourth. Jacque Vaughn surrendered with four minutes to go and the Bucks starters got a little more run before Bud put in the backups to secure a 15th straight win.

Three Pointers

Giannis started slow...but certainly didn’t end that way. With just four points in the first quarter and facing foul trouble, Antetokounmpo looked like he might not have his rhythm early. It didn’t take long during his second and third stints to rectify that, as he bludgeoned the Nets interior defense with dunks and lay-ins. He even had his jumper working at points too — including a Dirk knee-up fadeaway near the free throw line. He ended with 33 points, 15 rebounds and four assists.

Giannis was on one tonight.



33 PTS | 15 REB | 4 AST pic.twitter.com/ZVgNorscR6 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 1, 2023

A tale of two halves. In the first half, Milwaukee looked listless, turning the ball over at almost every opportunity and the Nets feasted at the line going 14-16 compared to just 2-6 for the Bucks. In the second, partially driven by Giannis’s aggression, they flipped the script and took it to the Nets to even up the score by pummeling them inside. Equally as important was that Brooklyn made just four triples in the second half, that’s always a good way to go on lengthy runs. Another key - Khris Middleton, who had just six at halftime on seven shots, but finished with 18 points on 13 shots to go with six assists and two steals. Milwaukee outscored Brooklyn by 16 in the third and by seven in the still competitive portion of the game.

Spark plug off the bench.



18 PTS | 4 REB | 6 REB pic.twitter.com/p4wEH9oR86 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 1, 2023

Undefeated in February. 15 straight is objectively more impressive than an undefeated 10-0 month with the fewest contests, but this game was another indication this team isn’t interested in going out with a whimper. As noted above, despite a lackluster first half they turned it on in the second to ensure they didn’t drop a winnable game as they jockey for the first seed in the East. It’s a testament to all of them for committing to not letting a stinker ruin this spectacular run. They’re now tied for the 4th longest win streak in team history.

The Bucks finish February 10-0, marking just their fourth undefeated month in franchise history (min. 3 games played) and only their second with 10+ games played.



Bucks Undefeated Months:



1. 13-0, March 1973

2. 10-0, Feb. 2023

3. 7-0, Oct. 2018

4. 6-0, Oct. 2022



Per @BucksPR — Gabe Stoltz (@Stoltzy3) March 1, 2023

