Report: Bucks Part Ways With Sandro Mamukelashvili

It’s just not fair.

It has never been more evident that the Milwaukee Bucks are a franchise in crisis. Sure, they’ve won fifteen straight games. Yeah, they’ve got the best record in basketball. Whatever, they’ve got one of the best players alive in his prime, and performing at an MVP-level, with a roster that is tailor-made to grind opponents into the dust and a laser-sharp focus on making it to the NBA Finals.

But none of that matters now, because Mamu, our dear sweet Mamu, is a Buck no more.

Bucks are waiving F/C Sandro Mamukelashvili, sources tell ESPN. He’s played 65 games in two seasons since getting drafted out of Seton Hall. Team worked with his representation on release to help with Mamukelashvili’s future options. Bucks vet roster offered limited opportunity. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 1, 2023

The Bucks will have to find some way to revive the organization after ripping its own beating heart out of its chest and sending it to the waiver wire, purportedly to find a home where he can earn some minutes and carve out an NBA career. In all seriousness, Sandro Mamukelashvili is a fun player – nay, a fun person – but his NBA ceiling is as low as you’d expect for a late second-round pick. Mamu has never been simultaneously strong enough and quick enough to play positive minutes against replacement-level competition in the front court rotation. He’s a fun and flashy big man who’s not quite big enough to play center the way that he can in, say, the G-League. It’s entirely possible that he can find a team that lets him flourish in more of a featured role, and it’s equally possible that that team is not a member of the National Basketball Association.

Farewell, sweet prince. We will always appreciate you for the vibes.