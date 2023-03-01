Rapid Recap: Bucks 139, Magic 117

The winning streak is now at sixteen, as the Milwaukee Bucks knocked off the Orlando Magic by a score of 139-117.

NBA.com Box Score

Milwaukee would win the first round, but not by much. After opening up a decent lead to start things off, the Magic quickly squared things up. However, going into the second quarter, the Bucks held on to a small lead at 31-29.

Some hot 3-point shooting helped pad that slim margin for the Bucks up to double-digits. Five Bucks players had at least two threes at the break, which helped provide Milwaukee with a 76-66 advantage.

The 3-point ball proved to be too strong for the Magic in the third, as the Bucks kept securing some threes. No matter what they seemingly did, Orlando couldn’t consistently make things a single-digit affair. After three, the Bucks were up 108-96.

The floodgates would open in the fourth, as the shots kept piling up for the Bucks. Things would end up shaping into a commanding 139-117 victory for Milwaukee, scratching out 16 wins in a row.

Stat That Stood Out

The 3-point shot was falling for the Bucks all night long. So many players contributed from beyond the arc. It resulted in Milwaukee never experiencing any danger of coughing up a lead. When it was all said and done, the Bucks shot 26-of-46 (46.4%) on the night. They’re always tough to beat, but even tougher when that’s happening from downtown. It was a season-high 26 threes and they had six guys with at least three made threes.

