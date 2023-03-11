Rapid Recap: Bucks 116, Warriors 125 (OT)

The Milwaukee Bucks took Golden State to OT even without Giannis Antetokounmpo on the court, but they’ve gotta be kicking themselves after coughing up a late lead to let the Warriors pull out a 125-116 overtime victory. Onward and upward for Bud’s squad as they play Monday evening against the Kings.

NBA.com Box Score

After a lengthy feeling-out period with misses aplenty for both teams, they settled down and went back-and-forth for the remainder of the first, with the Bucks down 26-28 after one. Milwaukee went on an 8-0 run late in the second quarter to counteract some cold shooting to start, but still trailed 50-49 at half after a last second Donte triple splashed home. It still didn’t look pretty in the third, but Milwaukee was able to manufacture enough points after a hot Golden State start to make it just a 77-80 lead for the Warriors entering the fourth. Milwaukee came all the way back to forge an eight point advantaged with a few minutes remaining, but Golden State’s 3-point potency kept them in it to the very end. Holiday and Curry traded triples until Milwaukee had a chance to win it with the tame tied at 111. After Jrue missed a layup and Draymond Green clanged a three, we went to OT.

The Warriors started off hot from the field with a 9-2 run, and while the Bucks fought back a bit, they couldn’t stop Golden State from second chances as they snapped Milwaukee’s road win streak.

Stat that Stood Out

Despite a nominal size advantage, the Bucks couldn’t follow a core Bud tenet and allowed the Warriors to abuse them on the offensive glass, nabbing 18 to Milwaukee’s seven. more importantly, that led to a 24-4 advantage in second chance points. So frequently those extra opportunities turned into threes or layups for Golden State.