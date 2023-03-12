Milwaukee vs. Golden State: Bucks Fall in OT to Warriors

It wasn’t pretty for either team until the waning minutes of the contest, but the Milwaukee Bucks certainly had a chance to steal a game against the Golden State Warriors even without Giannis Antetokounmpo in the lineup. But alas, they didn’t have the firepower to keep up with Steph Curry as Milwaukee fell 116-125.

A rockfight broke out for both teams for the initial half of the first period, but they started heating up until Milwaukee went into the second down 26-28. It was looking like Milwaukee’s cold shooting might doom it to a steeper halftime disadvantage, but a late run helped them push it to just a 50-49 Warriors lead. Golden State came out of halftime molten hot, but the Bucks cooled them down and found their own groove offensively until they were down 77-80 with one period to go. Milwaukee finally had its shot flowing in the fourth to forge an eight-point lead, before the Warriors evaporated it behind Steph Curry going off. Tied at 108, Jrue Holiday pulled up for a stepback three in Looney’s face and nailed a clutch jumper. Steph Curry answered in kind, and a Draymond Green triple clanked off to send the game into OT at 111-111.

Golden State was on a heater to kickoff OT and they didn’t really look back, with Milwaukee’s road winning streak snapping at nine.

Three Pointers

Couldn’t control the boards. Maybe the most infuriating part of this game (and I bet Bud feels the same) is that Milwaukee couldn’t contain the Warriors on the offensive glass. They had 18 OREB to the Bucks’ seven, but more importantly held a 24-4 advantage in second chance points. That reared its ugly head in regulation and overtime, and is one of those inexcusable parts of the game I’m sure Mike Budenholzer will be pointing out time and again in film sessions.

No Giannis...a few problems against this team. I can’t think of many elite teams across the league where having Giannis Antetokounmpo could tip the scales so severely in Milwaukee’s favor. Golden State simply doesn’t have the level of rim defense to stop Giannis, and I don’t think Draymond or Iguodala are up to the challenge of preventing him from going off. He also likely prevents quite as rough a performance on the offensive glass as well. This was still an impressive effort by the team without him though, and I’m not taking anything away from the Warriors, I just think there is a very distinct advantage with Giannis against this particular team that we didn’t get to see.

This offensive performance won’t hang in the Louvre. Milwaukee sat at 34.7% shooting after the first half (9-25 from three), while the Warriors were only a smidge better at 36% overall (but 10-24 from deep). That improved somewhat in the second half, but neither team will head home feeling all that comfortable. Rough turnovers kept cropping up, as did horrendous shooting until the late stages of the game. I was glad to see Milwaukee go back to Joe Ingles to help run their offense though; his stabilizing force was absolutely essential (as was his 5-6 shooting from deep). Neither Khris, Jrue or Brook were really all that efficient, so they needed some backups to step up.

Bonus Bucks Bits