Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings Preview: Up the Coast

The Milwaukee Bucks blew a late lead against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday evening, and now they have a chance to make up for it by snagging a win against the Sacramento Kings. Unlike past years though, that’s no easy feat with the Kings now tied with Memphis for the 2-seed in the West.

Where We’re At

Milwaukee has to be kicking themselves after losing to Golden State. Sure, Curry went off, but it was a winnable game in the late stages with a key Brook block turning into a poor, poor Jrue turnover. Sounds like he thinks the same.

Brook Lopez made a massive block. And Jrue Holiday had the ball.



“Essentially, we had the game, but I was being stupid. Honestly, I was just dribbling and that ball didn’t come up.” - @Jrue_Holiday11



On a disappointing loss, at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/UY1neur04E — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) March 12, 2023

The bigger problem though was Milwaukee’s inability to control the glass, with Golden State (not an OREB juggernaut) destroying them in second chance points 24-4. You can bet Bud highlighted that in their film sessions.

All the vibes are good in Sacramento right now. They’re 8-2 in their last ten, winners of three straight and with the injury to Kevin Durant and Ja Morant’s continued absence from Memphis, they are in good position to be the 2-seed in their conference. Offense is their calling card, and the lead the league in offensive rating (by a full point), while playing at almost precisely the same pace as Milwaukee this season. However, they have plenty of holes on the defensive end of the floor, namely inside where Domantas Sabonis looms as just an iffy rim protector.

Fortunately for them, the Bucks may be without their star penetrator, as Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable with his continued wrist issue. Wes Matthews is finally probable.

No major absences for Sacramento.

Player to Watch

Jae Crowder hasn’t been a massive component of the team in recent games, but the Kings offer up a number of wing/guard options that he could prove useful against. When he gets switched onto the likes of De’Aaron Fox or others though, I’d like to see if he can hold up at all vs. when he may be bodying up and chasing around Harrison Barnes or Kevin Huerter.

