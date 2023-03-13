Rapid Recap: Bucks 133, Kings 124

It felt like old times for the Milwaukee Bucks, with Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo leading a scoring spree to help the team overcome a 15-point deficit to the Sacramento Kings for this 133-124 victory.

NBA.com Box Score

Milwaukee may not have had their 3-ball rolling in the first quarter, with the Kings nailing five more than them, but Giannis Antetokounmpo wasted no time getting back into his groove by attacking the rim to help the Bucks trail merely 27-32 after one. The three-point shot still didn’t really come around for Milwaukee, but they were able to partially cut into a sizable Sacramento second quarter lead, down 53-62 at half. Finally, Milwaukee was able to break down the Kings in the third quarter and re-take an advantage, up 90-87 after Khris Middleton and Giannis combined for scoring spurts. Both teams went back and forth in the final few minutes, but clutch shots by Brook, Khris and Giannis helped Milwaukee overcome any final push by one of the league’s best clutch teams this year.

After a brouhaha broke out with Trey Lyles pulling a punk move trying to steal the ball from Giannis, a bloody Brook Lopez came to his defense while the game was already wrapped up. Milwaukee now heads to Phoenix tomorrow night.

Stat that Stood Out

Giannis and Khris pulled out all the offensive stops for this game, combining for 77 total with the former dominating inside and the latter doing his dirty work from beyond the arc. The fact those points came on just 43 shot attempts is a ludicrously efficient night too. Sometimes, you just can’t beat the classics.