Milwaukee vs. Sacramento: Brook & His Donnybrook Bungles Kings’ Beam Dreams

The Milwaukee Bucks may not be treated to the beam as the leave the Sacramento Kings arena tonight, but something tells me they’ll sleep much more soundly after a hyper-intense, come-from-behind 133-124 victory punctuated by a tussle that encapsulated this game’s energy

BROOK LOPEZ VS. TREY LYLES.



— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 14, 2023

It was a tale of two teams from beyond the arc in the first quarter, with the Kings scorching 6-11 from three while the Bucks shot merely 1-7...and yet Milwaukee was down only 27-32. Sacramento opened the second on a tear, but the Bucks didn’t relent and a late push helped them trail merely 53-62 by halftime. An impressive turnaround in the third, keyed by Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo, catapulted the Bucks back into the lead, up 90-87 after three. Sacramento wouldn’t go away for the rest of the night, but a late push by Milwaukee’s big three opened up a sizable lead and put away the Kangz comfortably.

Three Pointers

It’s good to have Giannis back. He singlehandedly kept the Bucks in the game for the early stages of the first half, scoring 19 of Milwaukee’s first 31 points. Gone were the days of Metu actually providing some resistance and Giannis was obliterating everyone on the Kings interior when he had the ball. It wasn’t just brute force either, it was spin moves along the baseline, dunks, turnaround footwork into a push shot. He really had his rhythm flowing, even with missing a few chip shots. Sacramento had no answer for him as he poured in 46 on just 28 shots.

46 points in 34 minutes.



— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 14, 2023

Hey...Khris was back too! Middleton has clearly been up and down since his return from the second injury, although generally more good than bad of late. He was beaming good energy in this one, shaking off a sluggish first half to erupt in the second with triples, drawn fouls and penetration for lay-ins in the paint. He looked much more like himself during that period, and Zora on the broadcast mentioned that one thing he took away from being on the bench was that when he’s in the game, he needs to make an immediate impact. He did that and then some, including an outstanding read drawing defenders atop the arc in the fourth before firing a whirling dervish pass over to Grayson in the corner for a key three. For someone who has struggled with that at times in the past, scoring 31 points on 15 shots to go with nine assists was quite impressive.

Season-high in points and threes tonight.



— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 14, 2023

The defensive intensity ramped up to start half number two. You could see Brook Lopez dominating the paint with his length, and about the only thing preventing them from total lockdowns were offensive boards by the Kings and their continued inability to miss from deep. Sabonis remained relentless on the offensive glass, but the Bucks got some shooting luck and ratcheted up their pressure to complement a much-improved offensive showing for that quarter. The overall numbers won’t look great for this defensive performance, but there was a marked difference between the two halves for this team. By the way, Brook was incredible.

Brook is a difference-maker.



— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 14, 2023

Bonus Bucks Bits