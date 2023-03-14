Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns Preview: Late Tip

The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks delivered one of the premier bouts of the season just a few short weeks ago, even without their two superstars in the lineup. We get another glimpse at that clash Tuesday night, although I don’t expect quite the same level of quality given both teams are coming off back-to-backs.

Where We’re At

Brook Lopez to Giannis:

“Got your back! I’m not gonna let him do that shit to you!”



Build him a statue#Bucks #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/3bmZDEWs6L — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) March 14, 2023

Need I say more? Milwaukee beat down the fourth quarter kings of the season, the Sacramento Kings, late last night and Brook Lopez stood up for Giannis after some uncalled for bullying. The Kings gave as much effort as almost any team I’ve seen in the regular season this year, can Milwaukee bring it again for a second night in a row?

Phoenix was on the other end of a one-time shellacking last night, as the Golden State Warriors (and Klay in particular) obliterated their defense from beyond the arc. The Suns are still trying to find their footing as they work in more backups in the wake of the KD trade and subsequent injury, but with Booker and Paul, they always pose a threat to Milwaukee’s drop scheme defense.

Unsurprisingly, Khris Middleton is out for tonight managing his knee, but Joe Ingles will be back in the lineup. We won’t see Grayson Allen (right plantar fascia) or Goran Dragic though. But that means Giannis is back again!

For the Suns, Kevin Durant and Landry Shamet are both out. Old person Torrey Craig is probable.

Player to Watch

I’m doing it. For the second night in a row, I’m going with Pat Connaughton. With no Grayson, he seems like a natural fit for the starting lineup, but is mired in a horrific shooting slump and needs to find some semblance of offensive rhythm before the Playoffs come. We’ll see what he can add against a Phoenix team he torched in the Finals.

Joe Ingles has found a rhythm lately. Pat Connaughton is shooting just 25 percent from 3 in his last 8 games. Crowder has played 18 minutes per game in 9 games.



So, I asked Budenholzer how tough it has been to balance minutes for Crowder, Connaughton, and Ingles.



His response: pic.twitter.com/I40En4Qq9c — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) March 14, 2023

Poll Game 69: Against Phoenix, the Bucks will... Win big (by 10 or more points)

Win close (by 9 or fewer points)

Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)

Lose big (by 10 or more points) vote view results 13% Win big (by 10 or more points) (4 votes)

63% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (19 votes)

23% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (7 votes)

0% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (0 votes) 30 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+