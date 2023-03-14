Bucks vs. Suns Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to snag a second straight win, as both them and Phoenix play on the second game of a back-to-back.
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 69: Against Phoenix, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
17%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
61%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
20%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
1%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
