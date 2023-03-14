 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Suns Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 9:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
The Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to snag a second straight win, as both them and Phoenix play on the second game of a back-to-back.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 69: Against Phoenix, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 17%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (17 votes)
  • 61%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (58 votes)
  • 20%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (19 votes)
  • 1%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (1 vote)
95 votes total Vote Now

