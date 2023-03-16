Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Preview: Back Home

It’s time for the Milwaukee Bucks to get back home and (hopefully) keep their winning ways going as they prep for the Indiana Pacers, who are in the midst of a dogged fight for a play-in spot.

Where We’re At

This Bucks team continues to impress late in games after bumbling a few away earlier in the season. Against the Kings, they clamped down and put the scrappy Sac-town team down with a late run in the fourth and pitch-perfect execution. Then, Tuesday night in Phoenix, the game was tied at 97 midway through the final period. Enter the Joe Ingles-Brook Lopez PnR and all of a sudden Milwaukee wins 116-104. Now that is some juice for a team that’ll need high-level execution to claw their way to a championship. To make the path head through Milwaukee, they’ll need to retain the number one seed in the East though. Winning continues to be required, as the Sixers won’t stop going on a tear of their own and Boston is always victorious at a high clip.

In Indianaland, the Pacers are just split a series with the Pistons, but Detroit came out victorious on Monday 117-97. With plenty of time to lick their wounds, the Pacers should be well rested as they try to pull off the upset. The problem for them, is that it seems a number of their players are literally still licking their wounds. Here are all the questionable players for them: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Myles Turner, T.J. McConnell; that’s on top of Chris Duarte and Bennedict Mathurin both being out. We just saw a Nets team reliant almost wholly on backups give the Bucks a right scare, so keep that in mind. And, wait, wait just one second...do you hear that...is that...it’s JORDAN NWORA’S MUSIC!!

Yes, I can’t wait to see him cook in this revenge game.

For the Bucks, Brook Lopez is questionable (remember, he’s missed one game all year) as is Goran Dragic. Grayson is out; Jae is probable.

Player to Watch

I would normally pick a Buck, but I mean come on, how can it not be Jordan Nwora!