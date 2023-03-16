Bucks vs. Pacers Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks are back in friendly confines Thursday night as they prepare to take on the Indiana Pacers and keep distance between them and the rest of the pack for the number one seed in the East.
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 70: Against Indiana, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
63%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
29%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
5%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
1%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
Loading comments...