Rapid Recap: Pacers 139, Bucks 123

In a game that saw the Indiana Pacers without their All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, the Bucks were still unable to get the job done, falling at Fiserv Forum 139-123.

The Milwaukee offense wasted no time getting things established in the opening frame. Fueled by several threes from Joe Ingles, the Bucks constructed a double-digit lead headed into the second quarter at 40-30.

Despite a flurry of fouls from Giannis is the span of a minute, the Bucks were able to right the ship and get things sorted out. At halftime, the Bucks owned a 64-55 lead.

Although the Bucks controlled a solid chunk of the third quarter, it was the Pacers who held the lead when the third quarter expired. They came from behind to snatch away a 104-101 lead going into the fourth.

The Pacers rattled off a run to start the fourth that provided them with a double-digit advantage early on. The threes would continue to fall for them, creating a hole that was too deep for the Bucks to dig out of. Things would end up settling at a 139-123 victory for the visitors.

Stat That Stood Out

Lately, we’ve seen the Bucks allow a lot of points in quarters. Tonight, it happened again with Indiana pouring in 49 in the third. It provided the Pacers with the confidence that they could in fact hang around with this Bucks squad, and that’s exactly what they did by continuing that momentum into the fourth quarter. Ultimately, they were able to push things far enough where they stole the victory.