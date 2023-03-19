Rapid Recap: Bucks 118, Raptors 111

The Bucks would get back into the win column with a victory at home against the Toronto Raptors, securing things up 118-111.

While turnovers did stand out a little bit in the first quarter, the Bucks were able to connect on seven threes to start things out. It helped them establish a 33-29 lead going into the second quarter.

Both teams had a series of runs throughout the second quarter, which made the game score flop back-and-forth. However, it was the Bucks who held a slight advantage going into the locker rooms at half, 58-56.

The turnovers wouldn’t get any better for Milwaukee in the third quarter, as the Raptors continued to be a thorn in the Bucks’ side. They used that momentum to seize a 95-89 lead headed into the fourth.

A run early in the fourth by the Bucks that occurred without Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor proved to be the pivotal moment in this one. It gave the Bucks the juice necessary to put the final touches on the W and close things out, 118-111.

Stat That Stood Out

Turnovers were definitely the main theme of this one. Toronto’s defense forced the Bucks to turn the ball over 12 times and definitely proved to be a frustration all night long. In the end, they didn’t cost Milwaukee the game, but you know that it’s something that pains Bud and the team. Look for a cleaner game Wednesday against San Antonio.