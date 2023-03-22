 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Thread

Mamu is ready

By Adam Paris
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Milwaukee Bucks Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks have been preparing for this their whole last ten games or so since Sandro Mamukelashvili was released — it’s time to face the kraken as part of the San Antonio Spurs. May he take it easy on us.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 72: Against Mamu, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 76%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (176 votes)
  • 16%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (39 votes)
  • 2%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (6 votes)
  • 3%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (9 votes)
230 votes total Vote Now

