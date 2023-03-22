Bucks vs. Spurs Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks have been preparing for this their whole last ten games or so since Sandro Mamukelashvili was released — it’s time to face the kraken as part of the San Antonio Spurs. May he take it easy on us.
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 72: Against Mamu, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
76%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
16%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
2%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
3%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
Loading comments...