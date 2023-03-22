Rapid Recap: Bucks 130, Spurs 94

Well, that was easy. The Bucks would defeat the San Antonio Spurs soundly, 130-94.

NBA.com Box Score

The Bucks offense clicked right off the bat, quickly granting them the lead. It was a lead that they’d hold throughout the entirety of the quarter. Heading into the second period, Milwaukee was up by a 33-28 advantage.

San Antonio would hang around for the majority of the second quarter. However, in the dying embers of the first half, the Bucks rattled off a 15-2 run that put them up by double-digits. By finding their groove, they carried a 66-51 advantage at intermission.

The trouncing continued in the third quarter. The Bucks began things on another run, quickly extinguishing any concerns about their lead evaporating. After three, Milwaukee was up comfortably, 100-72.

From that point on, Bud started to pull the starters. There wasn’t much left for the Bucks to do to earn the victory, and the eventually sealed things up with a 130-94 win.

Stat That Stood Out

