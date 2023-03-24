 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz Preview: Mountain Trip Weekend

Go West old buck

By Kyle Carr
NBA: Utah Jazz at Milwaukee Bucks Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

It’s the final stretch of the season and the Milwaukee Bucks head on the road to face the Utah Jazz. The Bucks still sit at the top of the Eastern Conference Standings and look to keep it that way while the Jazz are hoping to make a final push for a Western Conference play-in spot. This will be the second matchup between the two teams with Milwaukee winning the first game back in December.

What to Watch for

The Bucks have a 2.5 game lead for the top of the Eastern Conference with the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers closely behind. Milwaukee is enjoying seeing its top players stay healthy and start finding their rhythm for the last ten games of the season. Besides defeats against the Warriors and Pacers last week, the Bucks are handling their business and winning the games they are supposed to which is needed when you have a lot at stake and the competition gets tougher. Jae Crowder and Myers Leonard are still out while Goran Dragic is becoming a figment of my imagination.

There aren’t any former Bucks looking to get their revenge this game as opposed to Adam’s eloquent preview on Wednesday. We do have one player looking to make his homecoming, however.

Player to Watch: Joe Ingles

After eight seasons in Salt Lake City, Joe Ingles returns for the first time. The wing player enjoyed a successful time with the Jazz and has found his legs with Milwaukee after returning from a knee injury. Ingles in his last ten games has shot 58% from three while averaging 10.2 points per game. For someone who maybe would see his body not be there for him, he has been a steadying playmaker for Milwaukee’s bench. Will he get a tribute video? probably. But I just want to see him trash-talk some of his old teammates.

Poll

Game 73: Against the Jazz, the Bucks will

view results
  • 49%
    Win big (10 or more points)
    (33 votes)
  • 43%
    Win close (9 or fewer points)
    (29 votes)
  • 5%
    Lose close (9 or fewer points)
    (4 votes)
  • 1%
    Lose big (10 or more points)
    (1 vote)
67 votes total Vote Now

