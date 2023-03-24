Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz Preview: Mountain Trip Weekend

It’s the final stretch of the season and the Milwaukee Bucks head on the road to face the Utah Jazz. The Bucks still sit at the top of the Eastern Conference Standings and look to keep it that way while the Jazz are hoping to make a final push for a Western Conference play-in spot. This will be the second matchup between the two teams with Milwaukee winning the first game back in December.

What to Watch for

The Bucks have a 2.5 game lead for the top of the Eastern Conference with the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers closely behind. Milwaukee is enjoying seeing its top players stay healthy and start finding their rhythm for the last ten games of the season. Besides defeats against the Warriors and Pacers last week, the Bucks are handling their business and winning the games they are supposed to which is needed when you have a lot at stake and the competition gets tougher. Jae Crowder and Myers Leonard are still out while Goran Dragic is becoming a figment of my imagination.

Just landed in Salt Lake City. The Bucks submitted an injury report earlier this afternoon for their game here tomorrow night.



OUT:

Jae Crowder (left calf soreness)

Goran Dragic (left knee soreness)

Meyers Leonard (left calf soreness) — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) March 23, 2023

There aren’t any former Bucks looking to get their revenge this game as opposed to Adam’s eloquent preview on Wednesday. We do have one player looking to make his homecoming, however.

Player to Watch: Joe Ingles

After eight seasons in Salt Lake City, Joe Ingles returns for the first time. The wing player enjoyed a successful time with the Jazz and has found his legs with Milwaukee after returning from a knee injury. Ingles in his last ten games has shot 58% from three while averaging 10.2 points per game. For someone who maybe would see his body not be there for him, he has been a steadying playmaker for Milwaukee’s bench. Will he get a tribute video? probably. But I just want to see him trash-talk some of his old teammates.