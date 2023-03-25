 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Nuggets Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00pm (central)

By Mitchell Maurer
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Utah Jazz Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

The regular season is almost over, but not before we get treated to a handful of exciting matchups for our Milwaukee Bucks! Tonight is one of those nights; the Bucks are coming off of a convincing win in Utah but will need to be on their A-game to keep things going against the Western Conference’s top team: the Denver Nuggets.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 74: Against Denver, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 14%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (37 votes)
  • 60%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (153 votes)
  • 22%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (58 votes)
  • 2%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (7 votes)
255 votes total Vote Now

