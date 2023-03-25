Bucks vs. Nuggets Game Thread

The regular season is almost over, but not before we get treated to a handful of exciting matchups for our Milwaukee Bucks! Tonight is one of those nights; the Bucks are coming off of a convincing win in Utah but will need to be on their A-game to keep things going against the Western Conference’s top team: the Denver Nuggets.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!