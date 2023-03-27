Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons Preview: Motor City

The Milwaukee Bucks looked gassed in their second half against the Denver Nuggets, so they’re surely looking forward to a game off a day off against the Detroit Pistons, who are squarely in the Wembanyama sweepstakes.

Where We’re At

Milwaukee was game for about 24 minutes in Denver, then the wheels fell off. Denver started making stops, the ball stopped humming around, the Bucks couldn’t hit a three, Denver hit clutch ones and some questionable refereeing didn’t help either. It wasn’t a game that spelled any trouble for me, but it was disappointing we didn’t get what looked like the Bucks best for a full 48 to really make a statement. It also all but likely neutralizes any chance Giannis had of winning the MVP this year, given the narrative nature that will be so prominent between the top three competitors facing off in the final stage of the regular season. Here’s a chance for the Bucks to keep pace for the top seed, their number one priority right now.

The Pistons without Cade Cunningham this year have made the best choice for the franchise, tank their butts off and hope that they can land the Wembanyama sweepstakes. A trio of Wemby, Cade and Ivey would be pretty formidable long-term. In the short-term, this team certainly has more intriguing players to watch nowadays than the Blake Griffin days. I’m excited to see Ivey’s development as well as how James Wiseman has fit in since getting shipped over at the trade deadline.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable with right knee soreness, as are Jae Crowder and Goran Dragic, so we could get Goran’s debut tonight. Meyers Leonard is out.

For Detroit, they’re without Bojan Bogdanovic, Cade, Alec Burks, Hamidou Diallo, Beef Stew, with Rodney McGruder and Cory Joseph questionable. #TankforWemby

Player to Watch

Joe Ingles was sort of a non-factor against the Nuggets, and they certainly could’ve used some of his on-ball mastery in the second half. Unfortunately, he seemed neutered defensively and didn’t have it flowing — maybe due to the back-to-back a bit as well. Hopefully he can re-find his offensive rhythm he’s had all March for this team.