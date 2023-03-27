Bucks vs. Pistons Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks are set up for a get-right game if they can execute against the Detroit Pistons, even without their stars.

The Bucks have updated their injury report for tonight's game in Detroit.



OUT:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness)

Jrue Holiday (personal reasons)

Meyers Leonard (left calf soreness)



Probable:

Jae Crowder (left calf soreness)

Goran Dragic (left knee soreness) — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) March 27, 2023

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!