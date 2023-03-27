 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 6:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks are set up for a get-right game if they can execute against the Detroit Pistons, even without their stars.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 75: Against Detroit, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 77%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (67 votes)
  • 18%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (16 votes)
  • 2%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (2 votes)
  • 1%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (1 vote)
86 votes total Vote Now

