Bucks vs. Pistons Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks are set up for a get-right game if they can execute against the Detroit Pistons, even without their stars.
The Bucks have updated their injury report for tonight's game in Detroit.— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) March 27, 2023
OUT:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness)
Jrue Holiday (personal reasons)
Meyers Leonard (left calf soreness)
Probable:
Jae Crowder (left calf soreness)
Goran Dragic (left knee soreness)
Check out the full preview here
Poll
Game 75: Against Detroit, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
77%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
18%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
2%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
1%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
