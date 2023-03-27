Rapid Recap: Bucks 126, Pistons 117

In a Monday game that appeared like an “off day” for both teams due to the lack of availability from both teams, the Milwaukee Bucks slowly but surely got the win over the Detroit Pistons, It was not easy, but the Bucks won 126-117

https://www.nba.com/game/mil-vs-det-0022201122/box-score#box-score

To open things up, the Bucks started off slow going down 7-2, but quickly righted the ship without the two All-Stars in the starting lineup (Giannis/Jrue) by going on an 13-3 run. A late Grayson Allen three put our lead to 31-27 after quarter one. In quarter two, the Bucks flirted with a double digit lead a few times early, before a great sequence of ball movement led to a Jevon Carter three and a 50-39 lead. However, an 11-2 run to close out the quarter kept the Pistons close, with a 57-51 score at the break.

In the third, both teams warmed up considerably by hitting more shots from the field. For the first half of the quarter, the score fluctuated from a 3 to 9 point lead by the Bucks. The Pistons got as close as one point at 78-77, but the Bucks managed to keep a small lead at 94-90. In the early part of the final period, the Bucks started to pull away going up 111-97 after some big three-pointers by Jevon Carter. We didn’t really get much further away than that, but the wind finally came out of Detroit’s sails at that point as we closed out the game.

Stat That Stood Out

Balanced scoring was the stat that stood out. Having the quartet of Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis and Jevon Carter score over 20 points in the game shows the depth and abilities of the Bucks to overcome even the odd Giannis off night now and then. This included a much needed season-high from Khris Middleton (34), to show the NBA that perhaps he is back. The Bucks needed most of the first three quarters to pull away from the Pistons, but once the big four took over in the fourth, the game started to get away from Detroit.