Milwaukee vs. Detroit: Bucks Avoid Poison Ivey in Motown

The best team in the league, your Milwaukee Bucks, made a game against the Detroit Pistons that should have been a clear win a bit too close for comfort, winning 126-117. This game was close for three quarters, including Detroit getting within one point at 78-77, but a hot fourth from Jevon Carter really helped put some Cortizone cream on Jaden Ivey. From there, the lead ballooned to as big as 14, and they never looked back.

Three Takeaways

Rough shooting from deep in the first half kept Detroit close. All in all, the Bucks (minus Jevon Carter), had an off night from deep, but shooting 30% from three isn’t going to cut it and is a big reason why Detroit was able to stick around in the first half, and even the first three quarters. Detroit could not get going offensively for the life of them, and not being able to hit the open looks really could have helped this team go away much sooner. The Bucks without Jevon were just 8 of 37, or 22% from deep.

Khris Middleton looked like he was back, and so did the other big three. Khris was able to put up 34 points as he was able to show the basketball world that he is definitely still an All-Star caliber player. He was hitting step back after fade away after dribble shimmy shot and more, and it makes me feel really confident heading towards the postseason. Not only that, but the second big three of Brook, Bobby and Jevon all pitched in over 21 points as well.

Injuries really played a big role tonight. Not having Giannis or Jrue tonight really seemed to make the start slow for the Bucks, as we never really seemed to get off the ground when the Pistons were struggling. I think if we had Jrue or Giannis, or both, this game would have gotten out of hand fast. Those are our two primary attackers at the basket, and while Khris, Grayson and other Bucks are able to do it, when you’re used to not having to pick up certain roles as much, it can take a while to get going. I wonder if that happened, since both of them have rarely missed games together.

Bonus Bucks’ Bits