NBA Open Thread - Week 24

With post-season positions on the line, the final few weeks of the NBA season look like they’ll be as packed with drama as anyone could hope for. Questions as consequential as deciding the MVP race, determining if we’ll get to point and laugh while the Sixers and Celtics duke it out in the ECSF, whether the Sixers will duck the Celtics and get punched in the nose by us instead, and just how high Jordan Nwora can get that PPG tally to climb will be answered in the league’s last two regular season weeks.

As of publication, the Bucks sit a full two games ahead of the Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings. Philadelphia has lost three straight and at five games back are pretty much out of the race for the one seed. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers have won four straight and are 1.5 games behind Philly for the third seed. Here are the upcoming schedules for all three of those teams this week:

Boston Celtics (52-23)

@ Washington Wizards tonight (Tuesday), @ Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, v. Utah Jazz Friday

Philadelphia 76ers (49-26)

v. Dallas Mavericks Wednesday, v. Toronto Raptors Friday, @ Milwaukee Bucks Sunday

Cleveland Cavaliers (48-28)

@ Atlanta Hawks tonight (Tuesday), v. New York Knicks Friday, v. Indiana Nworas Sunday

The back end of the East’s bracket also appears set with the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, and Chicago Bulls sitting from the sixth seed to the 10th seed.

Since the Bucks are off tonight, feel free to use this thread to follow along with the rest of the league this evening and in the days to come!