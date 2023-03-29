Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Preview: We’re Coming For You, Jordan

It didn’t have to be this way. But now it does. Jordan Nwora and George Hill could’ve simply come back home to the Milwaukee Bucks on March 16, played their minutes gamely, and rode off into the sunset allowing their Indiana Pacers to let old friends notch another in the win column. Instead, they chose violence. Now, it’s time for the Bucks to enact some revenge on their old colleagues.

Where We’re At

Milwaukee received a gift on Tuesday night of the Washington Cherry Blossoms blowing out the Boston Celtics, moving the Bucks up 2.5 games on Boston before the big matchup on Thursday night. A shorthanded Bucks team took care of the Pistons on Monday night, thanks in large part to Khris Middleton pouring in 34 points. Getting 20+ from Jevon Carter, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis helped too. But Bud and company won’t have their full arsenal tonight against the Pacers, resting several players in hopes they’ll go against Boston on Thursday.

For Indiana, Milwaukee will once again not see Tyrese Haliburton on the court for the Pacers. They’re 1-5 since beating the Bucks on March 16, and appear like they’ll be on the outside looking in for the play-in race. Frankly, it’d behoove them to lose a little more to fall behind Orlando in the standings and avoid getting worse lottery odds. We’ll see if Rick Carlisle has that in mind or not.

For Milwaukee, Jae Crowder and Meyers Leonard are out. Khris and Joe are questionable, with Giannis and Goran Dragic probable.

On the Pacers side, Chris Duarter, Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton are all out. Myles Turner is questionable. More room for Mr. Nwora to eat.

Player to Watch

I am once again asking Pat Connaughton to make a three. I’m not sure how many times he can go 1-5, 1-6, 2-8 before I start to waffle on him as a playoff rotation lock...but it would sure help if he just strung together a few games more like that Jazz performance. Still, I stand with Pat. If you stare the Nets Game Seven in the face and live, you deserve the benefit of the doubt.