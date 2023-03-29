 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 6:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
It’s time to exact our revenge on Jordan Nwora and George Hill folks. The Milwaukee Bucks need this win with the one seed in play, and the Indiana Pacers played spoiler last week. Happen again, it must not.

Poll

Game 76: Against Indiana, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 57%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (146 votes)
  • 33%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (84 votes)
  • 5%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (15 votes)
  • 2%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (7 votes)
252 votes total Vote Now

