Bucks vs. Celtics Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30pm (central).

By Mitchell Maurer
NBA: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Good evening, everybody! Tonight is a special matchup, with the Milwaukee Bucks hosting the Boston Celtics in a game that has massive ramifications for playoff seeding, home court advantage, and which team will get narratives spun around them by sports media for the next 36 hours.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 77: Against Boston, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 22%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (62 votes)
  • 62%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (172 votes)
  • 11%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (32 votes)
  • 3%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (10 votes)
276 votes total Vote Now

