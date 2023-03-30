Rapid Recap: Celtics 140, Bucks 99

Oof. Breathe, Bucks fans. It’s over. This was clearly one the Bucks will want to forget, as they were dismantled with ease by the Celtics by a 140-99 score.

NBA.com Box Score

Jaylen Brown couldn’t be stopped in the first quarter. His scoring output couldn’t be stopped by the Bucks, as he exploded for 17 points. Add in a few more points from Jayson Tatum and you got a 34-26 lead in favor of Boston.

The 3-point disparity was staggering in the second quarter. At the break, Milwaukee was just 3-of-22 from the perimeter compared to Boston’s 12-of-23. It resulted in a massive 75-45 lead for the Celtics going into the third.

It was a similar story in both the third and fourth. The Celtics kept their lead intact and grew it even more. When the dust finally settled, they earned a heavy 140-99 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

I mean, the 3-pointers are what this one came down to. When the Bucks hit just several threes in the first half, it was clear that this one was over. When you go that cold, it’s nearly impossible to stage a comeback, and that was the case for the Bucks tonight. Sometimes, it just isn’t your night and tonight definitely wasn’t the Bucks’ night, as they went just 14-of-43 overall from deep. The Bucks will hope for warmer shooting Sunday vs. Philadelphia.