Bucks vs. Sixers Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 7:30 pm Central

By Adam Paris
The Milwaukee Bucks take on one of their arch rivals in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers in a primetime Saturday night game that I’m sure will shape the national narrative far too strongly. Still, if the Bucks win, that’s 17 straight and I can’t argue with anyone who says they’re the best of all time. Them’s the rules.

Poll

Game 63: Against Philly, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 30%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (64 votes)
  • 57%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (121 votes)
  • 10%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (22 votes)
  • 2%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (5 votes)
212 votes total Vote Now

