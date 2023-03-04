Rapid Recap: 76ers 133, Bucks 130

Despite having momentum for a majority of the game, the Bucks were unable to cross the finish line with a win in this one, falling to the Philadelphia 76ers, 133-130.

NBA.com Box Score

Both teams delivered some efficient basketball in the first quarter, with just one turnover occurring in the opening frame. Things were about just as even as you could get, with both teams sitting at 29 points going into the second quarter.

Even though shots weren’t falling, the Bucks were still able to keep themselves ahead throughout the second quarter. At the break, Jrue Holiday’s 15 points were tied for the most in the opening two frames. It also helped Milwaukee carry a 59-53 lead into the locker room.

The third quarter would belong to Grayson Allen. When it was all said and done, he sat at 20 points. It also assisted in the Bucks nearly holding a 20-point advantage. Headed into the final quarter of regulation, Milwaukee owned a 99-85 lead.

The Bucks would play with their food in the fourth, allowing Philadelphia right back into it to start things off. Though they’d have a lead late, it was coughed up thanks to some clutch shooting from James Harden and Joel Embiid, securing a 133-130 victory for the Sixers.

Stat That Stood Out

The fourth quarter was what stood out in this one. Right out of the gates, Philadelphia came storming into things by rattling off an 8-0 run. It paved the way for them to stay in it and ultimately, win the game. That quarter was definitely one that the Bucks want back (especially the beginning).

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+