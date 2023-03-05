Bucks vs. Wizards Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks look to quickly get back to winning playing their second game of a back-to-back on the road tonight against the Washington Wizards. Khris Middleton and Wes Matthews are out for Milwaukee — meanwhile, the Bucks debut of point guard goon extraordinaire Goran Dragic is in the offing, as is the opportunity to start extending a small lead on the Boston Celtics at the East’s top spot.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 64: Against Washington, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 57% Win big (by 10 or more points) (44 votes)

31% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (24 votes)

9% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (7 votes)

2% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (2 votes) 77 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+