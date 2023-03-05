Rapid Recap: Bucks 117, Wizards 111

Fresh off their sixteen-game winning streak being snapped last night at home, the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Washington Wizards, who also played Saturday night. Clutch shotmaking from Grayson Allen (11 fourth-quarter points on 4/4 shooting) and Washington miscues in the final minutes helped Milwaukee fend off their charging opponents, perhaps starting a new winning streak with a six-point victory.

NBA.com Box Score

Behind some triples from Joe Ingles and shot-blocking from Brook Lopez, the Bucks found themselves up by a dozen early on, but Porzingis’ 18 in the frame helped the Wizards close to 33-28 entering the second. Washington hung around for several minutes before Jevon Carter caught fire, and his 14 second-quarter points helped build Milwaukee’s edge back into double-digits, getting it as high as 17. The Bucks were ahead 59-48 at the half.

After going scoreless in the second quarter, Porzingis got cooking again as Washington quickly cut it to two out of the locker room. The Bucks barely held the Wizards off through the end of the period and clung to an 83-80 lead through three. Deni Avdija soon put his squad in front for the first time since the game’s fourth minute, and the lead seesawed for a few minutes before Milwaukee got it back for good, though it remained small. Washington cut it to one a few times, but a huge three by Allen with 1:24 left amid a string of three Wizards turnovers proved to be the difference.

Giannis Antetokounmpo clinched a triple-double in literally the game’s final seconds, leading the Bucks with a quiet 23. Bradley Beal scored a game-high 33 for the Wiz.

Stat That Stood Out

A number of things I could point to, like Washington’s 58-28 advantage in the paint, Milwaukee’s 19-2 edge in transition, or their bench production in the first half. The biggest difference throughout, though, was the huge disparity from the three-point line. Carrying over last night’s hotness, the Bucks went 19/29 in the first half to the Wizards’ 3/17, pacing them to a nice lead. Washington finished 8/31 to Milwaukee’s 22/49, making up for the big deficit inside.

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+