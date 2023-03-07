Bucks Bring Back Lindell Wigginton On Two-Way Deal

After the Bucks waived Sandro Mamukelashvili last week, they opened up a two-way roster spot in addition to the standard spot they also had open. Filling that standard spot with Goran Dragic over the weekend addressed the point guard depth weakened by trading George Hill in the Jae Crowder deal, but GM Jon Horst strengthened the bench ballhandling corps further this afternoon by bringing back a familiar face:

Milwaukee Bucks sign Lindell Wigginton to a two-way contract. https://t.co/omtMgmLABM — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 7, 2023

The Iowa State alum held one of the Bucks’ two-way spots alongside Mamu at the end of last season, the last in a string of a few point guards they tried in that spot. Though his modest numbers—4.2 PPG on .426/.346/.543 shooting—didn’t really show it, Wigginton certainly was the most NBA-caliber among those players. He even got into Milwaukee’s rotation last February while Hill missed some time, with a solid four-game stretch of 7.5 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 1.0 APG on .400/.455/.692 shooting in 20.0 MPG. Wigginton also played 40 minutes in last season’s final regular season game, scoring a career-high 18 and passing out 8 dimes.

After not receiving another two-way contract from anyone this offseason, Wigginton re-upped with the Bucks in early July on an Exhibit 10 (i.e. training camp), appearing in all five preseason games last October before being waived. From there, the soon-to-be-25-year-old latched on with the Wisconsin Herd, where he’s been the leading scorer for the Bucks’ G League affiliate at 21.7 PPG over 18 games. He’s likely to be buried behind the Bucks’ three other point guards so he’ll still surely see some action up in Oshkosh, but with the Herd down in Florida today alongside the varsity squad—who will be without both Jrue Holiday and Dragic tonight—could he pull double-duty after dropping 24 points earlier today? Probably not.

Anyway, welcome back young fella.