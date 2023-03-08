Milwaukee vs. Orlando: Bucks Backups Batter Magic Defense

The Milwaukee Bucks may have been without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, but they didn’t look like it offensively, as they put it on the Orlando Magic to dominate them 134-123 for their 14th straight win against the Florida franchise.

A late run by the Milwaukee Bucks bench crew helped push the team to a double-digit advantage after the first, up 36-26. Orlando quickly made hay in the second to nearly even it up, but another strong push to close the quarter gave the Bucks a 70-60 lead by half. Milwaukee maintained that same distance after three, up 102-92. Orlando kept scrapping, but they just made too many defensive mistakes to make up for Milwaukee just slicing through them with their own offensive actions. The streak now stands at two games.

Three Pointers

Khris Middleton made his first start since December 15. Early on in the game, it was nice to see him take command with no Giannis or Jrue on the court. Immediately he started cutting through the Magic defense for pick-and-roll passing to Brook, then using the threat of those dishes to lean into midrange pull-ups they gave to him. You also knew he was feeling good because he was all-in on getting grifting free throws off Orlando leaping excitedly at his pump fakes. I honestly started feeling bad for them by the time he got Bitadze in the fourth. Khris looked the most in-control he has since his return. He had 24 points (on just NINE shots!) and 11 assists in...drumroll please...31 minutes!

First start since December 15th went off nicely.



24 PTS | 4 REB | 11 AST pic.twitter.com/t9njigLjwX — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 8, 2023

When He Woke Up. Jevon Carter got the start with no Jrue Holiday, and he rewarded Bud aplenty. I know the Carter irrational confidence can cause crazy swings, but it is wild to think this is a player who was known as a timid shooter for the early portion of his career. He had it going all evening against Orlando, not just with his pull-up triples but also driving into the teeth of the defense with his floater working. Plus, he found ways to involve others creating offense in ways he doesn’t normally have to do in this role. He tallied 24 points and five assists on merely 13 shots.

Bulldog had another great night from beyond the arc.



24 PTS | 2 REB | 5 AST | 4-5 3PM pic.twitter.com/MBWoUg3Jvw — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 8, 2023

Brook Lopez is ridiculous. I remain in disbelief how good he has looked this season on both ends. He had numerous blocks credited and subsequently taken away (erroneously IMO), but it was obvious the Magic didn’t feel comfortable taking it directly to him in the paint. On the offensive end, with no Wendell Carter Jr., there was no real viable center to disrupt Lopez when he thundered in on his own drives or as a roller. Numerous dunks followed apathetic defense by Orlando, and Lopez continued to deliver as a scoring option for this squad. On just 14 shots, he had 26 points and three blocks (or at least only three in the box score).

Vintage Lopez.



26 PTS | 6 REB | 3 BLK pic.twitter.com/Ijjopho0uF — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 8, 2023

Bonus Bucks Bits