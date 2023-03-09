 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Nets Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 7:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
The Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to net their second win against the Nets in as many weeks. Let’s hope they can bank another win before they set off on a West Coast road trip.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 66: Against Brooklyn, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 65%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (118 votes)
  • 28%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (51 votes)
  • 3%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (6 votes)
  • 3%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (6 votes)
181 votes total Vote Now

