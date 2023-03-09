Rapid Recap: Bucks 118, Nets 113

In a game they were without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks were able to knock off the pesky Brooklyn Nets, 118-113.

NBA.com Box Score

Milwaukee couldn’t miss from beyond the arc in the first quarter, splashing home nine threes in the opening 12 minutes. It was also spread out, as seven players hit a three in the frame. Going into the second quarter, the Giannis-less Bucks carried a 37-20 lead.

The ferocious 3-point shooting carried on in the second. Every Bucks player that saw the floor besides Pat Connaughton got in on the fun. Add that all up and you get a 64-47 Milwaukee lead at halftime.

The Nets totally flipped the script in the third quarter. They ended up going with an entirely different starting five to begin the second half and it paid off in a big way. As things headed into the fourth, Brooklyn was down by just seven points at 87-80.

The fourth quarter continued to be a nailbiter for Milwaukee. At one point, Brooklyn chiseled things down to just a pair of points. However, the Bucks had enough left in the tank to cross the finish line with a 118-113 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

I’m starting writing this in the first quarter...but it was the 3-point shooting. Nobody on Milwaukee could miss. Everything culminated into pretty basketball from the Bucks. Crisp passes, everyone in the right spots, and then sharp shooting. However, things shut down in that department for the Bucks in the second half. After hitting 14 threes in the first two quarters, they hit just five the remainder of the game. Regardless, they were still able to get the job done and secure the W.

