Monday Morning Media Roundup: April 10th, 2023

Now that it matters, will the Milwaukee Bucks prove capable of standing up to the heightened stakes yet again?

If the Bucks are to win another title, it will, by necessity, be more of a team effort than the first go-around. Khris Middleton may not have ripped his knee in half, yet his injury right before the post-season means an already so-so secondary star will probably return as cautiously as he can manage. That predicted decline in production demands someone step in as ballast — whether it be Giannis Antetokounmpo pushing himself ever further (and perhaps hamstringing the team along the way), Jrue Holiday being a consistent plus on the offensive end throughout an entire series and not two or three times, or one of the Other Guys rising to the moment rather than deflating as we’re used to seeing.

They’ll probably ably be the best defense in the entire playoffs with a bullet. They’ll probably ably roll around in the muck on offense searching for an answer possession to possession. The more things change, the more they stay the same. So long as they win 16 it doesn’t matter if it is pretty. But it’d sure be nice if it wasn’t ugly as sin, too.

Let’s roundup!

A lot of good quotables from Giannis in this one. First, on the 2022-2023 MVP campaign:

But it doesn’t even matter. I’ve tried to avoid this conversation at all costs. I don’t ever want to drive a narrative and have my kids seeing their father whining about an award because, at the end of the day, it’s all a part of history. I don’t want to win that way.

And on playing through what ails him as a bare minimum personal expectation:

When we left our families for the bubble in an environment that nobody enjoyed, I sprained my ankle three times in a row before I was about to sign the largest contract in NBA history. And I’m begging my GM and my coach to let me play the game. That’s all I remember. I never quit. When I went back home, I was able to hug my kid and look my family in the eyes. I was able to walk in the street with my head high because I knew even for those last 10 minutes before I sprained my ankle, I gave everything I had.

Thanks go out to Chris Haynes for sharing a lot of what Giannis said without much editing.

Weird pair of articles here from Michael Pina. The former because that’s just headline slaughter (probably not his fault and more the editor’s, assuming they have those at The Ringer), the latter because it named Draymond Green for Defensive Player of the Year? I mean, does Green have any buzz at all? I haven’t heard jack about the Warriors in 2023 and even less about Draymond, so maybe he’s a deserving candidate.

Pina’s argument is all about Golden State’s defensive incompetence when Green is off the floor v. the more focused unit they are with him out there. Fair enough. We’re also incompetent when Brook isn’t on the floor, and Lopez is having a mini scoring resurgence, too. Make it make sense.

Credit goes to EDIT: Chad Butterbacon in the comments of last week’s Weekly Wednesday Roundup (and Van for sending to me directly) for finding this because I actually found it really instructive as an angle through which to view the MVP discussion. Given that the three main candidates are all big men who approach the game differently, some of the differences in stat output we inherently know about become that much more stark when placed in direct comparison. Encourage you to give it a read!

It had seemed like Brook Lopez took his paint scoring to a new level this year, and the numbers appear to back that up. While his usage rate remains relatively constant compared to previous seasons as a Buck, his conversion is up and his touches inside the paint have noticeably jumped over the past season-plus (including his 13 games in 2021-2022). There will certainly be matchups where Brook is not a good fit defensively, but if he can keep his consistent scoring touch going that’s a wonderful break-glass option for Milwaukee.

Step 1: Have John Hammond running your clown show

Step 2: Have John Hammond bumble into the greatest athletic talent the city of Milwaukee has seen in over five decades

Step 3: Get these kinds of articles written about your genius

Know Your Enemy (Until SBNation Ceases to Exist) — Four Play-In Teams Edition

The Social Media Section

Riley’s 2022-2023 Weekly Prediction Record: 47-35

Milwaukee’s Actual 2022-2023 Record: 58-24

If my prediction record were an NBA team, I’d be a five seed in the East or as high as a four seed in the West. Not bad! Thanks for playing along at home, everyone.

Milwaukee will have almost the entire week off with the play-in tournament kicking off tomorrow night. Since the “loser” game determining the eight seed won’t be played until Friday, the Bucks will not take the court to start their first playoff series until Sunday.

I will confidently predict that we’ll take game one no matter the opponent and get the title chase off on the right foot.

Happy playoffs and happy Monday!