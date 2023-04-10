 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bobby Portis Wins Player of the Week

When the starters sit, Bobby buckets rises

By Adam Paris
Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

What happens when you take a locked up Eastern Conference from a playoff seeding standpoint and a Milwaukee Bucks team intent on testing its starters…a Bobby Portis breakout is what. The Underdog won Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors, hilariously juxtaposed with Kawhi Leonard in the West.

A major congrats are in order for Bobby winning this for the first time in his career. He’s been a steady contributor all year long, notching double doubles at an insane rate for a bench player and doing his darndest to get in the 6moy race.

It seems likely he may be on the outside looking in there, so it’s nice he gets a little acclaim here to close out the season. Anything to get his spirits up as Milwaukee preps for a postseason run with championship expectations. Portis is the third Buck to win the award alongside Giannis and Jrue.

