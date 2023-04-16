 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Heat Game One Thread

Tipoff is set for 4:30 pm Central

By Adam Paris
NBA: Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

It’s the best time of the year...the NBA Playoffs have arrived and your Milwaukee Bucks are the number one seed in pursuit of their second NBA championship in three years.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game One: Against Miami, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 54%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (50 votes)
  • 32%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (30 votes)
  • 9%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (9 votes)
  • 2%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (2 votes)
91 votes total Vote Now

