Report: Team “Optimistic” About Giannis’ Status for Game Two

Milwaukee’s MVP candidate took a hard fall in Game One and did not return.

By Mitchell Maurer
NBA: Playoffs-Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve been here before. Giannis Antetokounmpo, the center of the Milwaukee Bucks’ basketball universe, left a playoff game and fans collectively started holding their breath until any good news was released. This morning, we got our first dose of good news.

While this report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania isn’t the same as seeing Giannis actually move normally, it’s a relief to know that the big guy isn’t seriously injured.

That doesn’t mean that he’s not hurt, though. Although his X-rays were clear, it’s called out in Charania’s report that the main issue is going to be “pain tolerance.” Giannis might be a superhero, but he’s not immortal. The stiffness and soreness in his back is going to impact him, and the Miami Heat are a team that has no interest in taking it easy on him, or anybody.

Game Two of this first round NBA Playoffs series is on Wednesday.

