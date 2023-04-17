Report: Team “Optimistic” About Giannis’ Status for Game Two

We’ve been here before. Giannis Antetokounmpo, the center of the Milwaukee Bucks’ basketball universe, left a playoff game and fans collectively started holding their breath until any good news was released. This morning, we got our first dose of good news.

There is optimism surrounding Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) availability for Game 2 vs. Miami on Wednesday, sources say. From Run It Back on @FanDuelTV: pic.twitter.com/E6GpFdxjaC — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 17, 2023

While this report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania isn’t the same as seeing Giannis actually move normally, it’s a relief to know that the big guy isn’t seriously injured.

That doesn’t mean that he’s not hurt, though. Although his X-rays were clear, it’s called out in Charania’s report that the main issue is going to be “pain tolerance.” Giannis might be a superhero, but he’s not immortal. The stiffness and soreness in his back is going to impact him, and the Miami Heat are a team that has no interest in taking it easy on him, or anybody.

Budenholzer said they brought Antetokounmpo back out of the game because he was not moving well and he didn't look comfortable.



He says they are going to monitor him and see how his back feels when he wakes up tomorrow. https://t.co/cGuOMej1at — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) April 17, 2023

Game Two of this first round NBA Playoffs series is on Wednesday.