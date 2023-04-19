Bucks vs. Heat Game Two Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks need to win Game Two against the Miami Heat to avoid a fairly difficult hole to climb out of for the duration of their first round series. They’ll need to do it without their superstar though.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play in Game 2 vs. Heat. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 19, 2023

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!