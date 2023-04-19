 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Heat Game Two Thread

Tipoff is set for 8:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
NBA: Playoffs-Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks need to win Game Two against the Miami Heat to avoid a fairly difficult hole to climb out of for the duration of their first round series. They’ll need to do it without their superstar though.

Check out the full preview here

Poll

Game Two: Against Miami, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 39%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (118 votes)
  • 36%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (108 votes)
  • 18%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (54 votes)
  • 6%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (18 votes)
298 votes total

