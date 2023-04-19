Rapid Recap Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122

Despite being without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks were able to take care of the Miami Heat with ease, tying the series up 1-1 with a 138-122 victory.

NBA.com Box Score

The energy from the Bucks was much stronger tonight than in Game 1. They quickly leapt out to a lead, although the Heat had an answer of their own. To close things out, Brook Lopez banked in a hook shot at the horn, sending the Bucks into the second quarter with a 35-28 advantage.

With Giannis sidelined, Pat Connaughton received first half minutes — and boy, did he deliver. He buried several threes which served as a massive catalyst for the Bucks, who broke out in front by a massive margin at the break, 81-55.

Milwaukee kept the show going in the third with the threes. They kept raining one after another, ending up in a 118-85 lead for the Bucks going into the fourth.

Despite the end of their bench making a little bit of a run late, there was no path for Miami to come all the way back. Milwaukee wound up putting the final touches on a 138-122 victory and are officially headed to South Beach with the series knotted up at one game apiece.

Stat That Stood Out

That first half was wild. The Bucks went absolutely bonkers and it brought all of the life into Fiserv Forum. As for a stat, how about this one? Milwaukee’s 81 first-half points are a new franchise playoff high for the first half and is the second-highest scoring half in franchise playoff history overall (highest: 87, 2nd half, April 23, 1978 vs. DEN).