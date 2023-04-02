Rapid Recap: Bucks 117, Sixers 104

In a game that seemed like a must-win, the Bucks took care of business against the Philadelphia 76ers, 117-104.

NBA.com Box Score

The first quarter was night-and-day compared to the first quarter against the Celtics. The biggest difference? The Bucks were hitting shots. Five made 3-pointers gave them a commanding 41-26 advantage heading into the second.

Milwaukee didn’t let off the gas pedal in the second period. Rather, their hot shooting continued. It helped them keep the Sixers at bay, carrying a 69-53 lead at half.

Late in the third quarter, Joel Embiid found himself in foul trouble. The Bucks did a terrific job of taking advantage of this and closed out the third on a run. Headed into the fourth, they owned a 96-82 advantage.

The Bucks continued to stay in front throughout the fourth with ease. The Sixers never really came close to threatening Milwaukee’s lead, and the Bucks put the final touches on a 117-104 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

It really felt as if the tone was set early on in this one. It became apparent that the Bucks were hitting shots, which made it easy for them to build up a lead. At halftime, they were shooting above 67%, which dictated the game-flow in a major way. This was a game you felt that the Bucks weren’t going to lose right from the opening tip.