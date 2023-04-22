Bucks vs. Heat Game Three Preview: Who Bricks First?

The NBA Playoffs, where the sky falls one day and you’re in the clouds the next. After everything went wrong for Milwaukee six days ago, Wednesday was almost perfect, and with that, we head into Game Three with the series even. The biggest question is will Giannis play tonight?

Where We’re At

Game One wasn’t fun; Giannis Antetokounmpo got injured early and had to leave the game. Jimmy Butler simply couldn’t miss and the Bucks were throwing up bricks. The only silver lining was that despite all that, the Bucks had moments where they could have gotten the win. Wednesday gave Bucks fans some optimism with Giannis being upgraded from doubtful to questionable but he ended up not playing. Some may have thought this would spell big trouble for Milwaukee but the Bucks stepped up in a big way. Defensive intensity set the tone before a bombardment from three created separation and effectively made the game over by halftime. Each team now has had a game where they shot really well from the field and from three. Now we see who makes the needed adjustments to win pivotal Game Three. Per The Athletic, Giannis will be a game-time decision while Wes Matthews is still out. For Miami, Tyler Herro is out with a broken hand.

Player To Watch

Well, look who came out of the cryogenic chamber ready to knock down some threes. Pat Connaughton was the player that was left out Game One, but you wouldn’t have guessed it based on Wednesday. Pat struggled at the end of the season but that didn’t hurt his confidence. The landlord assassin played 25 minutes, scored 22 points, made six three-pointers. It would be too much to ask for a repeat performance but if he can consistently make contributions off the bench, that will keep him on the court as Milwaukee’s playoffs continue.

Poll Game Three: Against Miami, the Bucks will… This poll is closed 36% Win big (by 10 or more points) (68 votes)

43% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (82 votes)

14% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (28 votes)

4% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (9 votes) 187 votes total Vote Now

