Bucks vs. Heat Game Three Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30pm (Central)

By Van Fayaz
Good evening Bucks fans, and welcome to Game Three of the first round. We’ll cut right to the chase: once again, Giannis isn’t playing.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game Three: Against Miami, the Bucks will…

This poll is closed

  • 36%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (68 votes)
  • 43%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (82 votes)
  • 14%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (28 votes)
  • 4%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (9 votes)
187 votes total Vote Now

