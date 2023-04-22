Bucks vs. Heat Game Three Thread

Good evening Bucks fans, and welcome to Game Three of the first round. We’ll cut right to the chase: once again, Giannis isn’t playing.
Budenholzer tells reporters that there has been progress, but that "these things just aren't always a linear thing." https://t.co/GLk8u4SThV— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) April 22, 2023
Here is the exchange regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury status from Mike Budenholzer's pregame: pic.twitter.com/P9gCpjUfzM— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) April 22, 2023
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game Three: Against Miami, the Bucks will…
This poll is closed
-
36%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
43%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
14%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
4%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
