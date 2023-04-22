Rapid Recap Game 3: Bucks 99, Heat 121

Again missing their star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks were blown out on the road by the Miami Heat. Without one of the best players on earth, this series has been quite the roller coaster, but the higher-seeded Bucks are now down two games to one.

NBA.com box score

Jrue Holiday got off to a hot start with ten of Milwaukee’s initial fourteen points, but a late 14-0 run by Miami turned the slim lead the visitors maintained for much of the first into a 28-21 deficit heading into the second. The Heat went on a 31-9 run through the midway point of the second, and while the Bucks actually did catch fire from deep, the home team outdid them on their way to a 66-53 halftime lead.

The Bucks let that lead grow to twenty in the third, never cutting it to single digits. Despite Jimmy Butler exiting with a limp with three minutes remaining, Milwaukee couldn’t make any dents in the Miami defense due to turnovers, while defending poorly on the other end. It was 94-79 entering the fourth, and the Heat ran up the score on their way to a 22-point victory.

Stat That Stood Out

Milwaukee coughed the ball up 14 times. Though the Heat had 14 of their own and the points off turnovers didn’t tilt heavily in their favor, many of the Bucks’ were head-scratchers. The passing wasn’t good by any means, particularly from Holiday, but it seemed like every Milwaukee player had issues on the catch tonight. Those iron hands need addressing.

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+