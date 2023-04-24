Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Game Four Preview: When will our Greek God return from injury? TODAY!

While some series are already completed, the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat head into Game Four as Miami looks to put one foot into the second round with a 3-1 series lead over Milwaukee, while the Bucks try and even the score and regain momentum in this matchup.

Did you need some good news? Of course you did.

Sources: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will return to the lineup in Game 4 vs. Heat tonight barring any setbacks. Antetokounmpo missed Games 2 and 3 with a lower back contusion. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 24, 2023

Where We’re At

If you didn’t see Game Three, just go ahead and watch Game One (after Giannis gets injured) and see how Milwaukee’s defense falls apart. Jimmy Butler again scored over 30 points, doing most of his damage in the mid-range but also contributing from deep, making all four of his attempts. Duncan Robinson is reminding people why he got paid a lot of money and the Heat simply are making shots at will, scoring over 120 points in all three games. The Bucks seem to have run out of answers. Jrue Holiday is playing what feels like his worst basketball as a Bucks player. Miami phased Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis out at times and at this rate, Jae Crowder is going to need to look at some apartments over in Slovakia for his next basketball opportunity. While the offense is looking bleak, Milwaukee’s defense needs to show more intensity and slow down Miami’s offense. Miami will be without Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo (who might be done done) and the Bucks will be without Wes Matthews.

Player To Watch

I mentioned it on the recent episode of our podcast (make sure to check that out by the way!) but you can tell the intensity and tone Milwaukee will bring based on how Brook Lopez looks in the first few minutes of a game. When Brook is involved and rolling, he opens up a new dimension to Milwaukee’s offense and is a black hole on defense. But we saw in Games One and Three that if you can take Brook out of the game, Milwaukee looks significantly worse. Regardless of Giannis plays, the Bucks need more “I’m bigger than anyone here and can’t stop my post moves also I was the runner-up Defensive Player of the Year” Brook, and not the one who is looking hopeless by the second quarter.