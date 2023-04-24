 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Heat Game Four Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30pm (central).

By Mitchell Maurer
NBA: Playoffs-Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

They say that teams that go down 2-1 in a seven-game series are at a massive disadvantage. But they didn’t say that about the Milwaukee Bucks welcoming back Giannis Antetokounmpo to right the ship as they try and take Game Four from the Miami Heat tonight!

At least I don’t remember anyone saying that.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game Four: Against the Heat, the Bucks will....

This poll is closed

  • 52%
    Win big (10 or more)
    (126 votes)
  • 31%
    Win close (9 or fewer)
    (76 votes)
  • 10%
    Lose close (9 or fewer)
    (24 votes)
  • 5%
    Lose big (10 or more)
    (12 votes)
238 votes total Vote Now

