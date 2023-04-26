Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Game Five Preview: Win or Stay Home

After a terrible, awful, no good, very bad fourth quarter, the Milwaukee Bucks face dire circumstances heading into Game 5. Not only do the Bucks HAVE to win to keep their season alive, the Bucks HAVE to win three straight games to keep their season alive. Time to see what this team is capable of.

Where We’re At

With Giannis Antetokounmpo returning to the lineup, the Bucks were able to create a lead that had gotten up to 15 points. The Miami Heat was unable to string together any baskets by anyone not named Jimmy Butler for 3.5 quarters. Giannis was not 100% but he was effective enough to contribute a 26-point, 10 rebound, 13 assist triple-double. Brook Lopez had a playoff career-high 36 points and for most of the game, the Bucks looked like they were well on their way to evening the series at two a piece, and heading back to Milwaukee with optimism. Then the fourth quarter happened; the Bucks were still leading most of the game even leading by twelve points halfway through. Then Jimmy Butler happened, the Bucks’ bozo gene came out, and the collapse happened. I don’t really have words to explain what happened in the fourth quarter. Everything Milwaukee did well the majority of the game disappeared. They crumbled under pressure and the best way I can describe it is seeing all the signs of a disaster unfolding, having no ability to stop it and watch it happen in front of your eyes. Jimmy Butler scored 56 points in the game, the Heat scored 41 points in the fourth quarter and I’m writing a preview for a must-win Game Five against an 8 seed.

Player To Watch

The streets are saying Jrue Holiday is playing Eric Bledsoe-level bad in these playoffs. I’m not going to say this statement is incorrect, but if Jrue isn’t going to lock up Jimmy Butler, he can at least hit some shots and not have boneheaded turnovers? A lot of why Milwaukee is trailing this series has been Jrue's ineffective play. Being the All-Star, All-Defensive Team player we expect him to believe would be a good start to Milwaukee having any chance of a comeback.