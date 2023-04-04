 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 6:00 pm Central

By Adam Paris
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Washington Wizards Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks play the first of two games in two nights, this first tilt in the nation’s capital against the Washington Wizards, who are resting most of their key players.

Poll

Game 79: Against Washington, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 78%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (241 votes)
  • 17%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (55 votes)
  • 1%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (6 votes)
  • 1%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (5 votes)
307 votes total Vote Now

