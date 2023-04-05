Bucks vs. Bulls Game Thread

We’ve got an earlier tip in Milwaukee tonight, as the Bucks prepare to take on the Chicago Bulls and secure the number one seed in the East with a win. No Giannis for this one though.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tells reporters that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be OUT for tonight’s game against the Bulls.



Antetokounmpo came out for his normal pregame warmup tonight, but cut it short before completing it. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) April 5, 2023

As always, go Bucks!