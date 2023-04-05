 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Thread

Tipoff is set for 6:30 pm Central

By Adam Paris
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve got an earlier tip in Milwaukee tonight, as the Bucks prepare to take on the Chicago Bulls and secure the number one seed in the East with a win. No Giannis for this one though.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 80: Against Chicago, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 49%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (65 votes)
  • 41%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (54 votes)
  • 7%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (10 votes)
  • 1%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (2 votes)
131 votes total Vote Now

