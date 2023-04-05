Bucks vs. Bulls Game Thread

We’ve got an earlier tip in Milwaukee tonight, as the Bucks prepare to take on the Chicago Bulls and secure the number one seed in the East with a win. No Giannis for this one though.
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tells reporters that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be OUT for tonight’s game against the Bulls.— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) April 5, 2023
Antetokounmpo came out for his normal pregame warmup tonight, but cut it short before completing it.
As always, go Bucks!
Poll
Game 80: Against Chicago, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
49%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
41%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
7%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
1%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
